Pennar Inds Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 585.07 crore, up 16.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 585.07 crore in March 2019 up 16.3% from Rs. 503.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.15 crore in March 2019 down 49.18% from Rs. 47.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2019 down 25.31% from Rs. 85.20 crore in March 2018.

Pennar Inds EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.59 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.95 in March 2018.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 35.95 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.44% returns over the last 6 months and -36.99% over the last 12 months.