Pennar Inds Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 699.98 crore, up 43.35% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 699.98 crore in June 2022 up 43.35% from Rs. 488.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.08 crore in June 2022 up 119.31% from Rs. 6.42 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.05 crore in June 2022 up 39.85% from Rs. 40.08 crore in June 2021.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.45 in June 2021.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 37.65 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.77% returns over the last 6 months and 0.80% over the last 12 months.

Pennar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 699.98 692.77 488.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 699.98 692.77 488.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 501.66 351.89 294.10
Purchase of Traded Goods 12.10 52.09 35.22
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -67.71 25.84 -27.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 69.57 59.09 40.40
Depreciation 15.80 15.25 12.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.33 153.04 108.55
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.23 35.57 24.79
Other Income 11.02 7.09 2.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.25 42.66 27.32
Interest 21.51 20.93 18.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.74 21.73 9.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.74 21.73 9.03
Tax 4.66 5.01 2.69
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.08 16.72 6.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.08 16.72 6.34
Minority Interest -- -0.18 0.08
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 14.08 16.54 6.42
Equity Share Capital 70.09 71.08 71.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 1.16 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.00 1.16 0.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 1.16 0.45
Diluted EPS 1.00 1.16 0.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

