Pennar Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.22 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 692.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 532.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 up 99.16% from Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.00 crore in December 2022 up 40.61% from Rs. 46.94 crore in December 2021.
Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021.
|Pennar Inds shares closed at 57.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.94% over the last 12 months.
|Pennar Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|692.22
|833.99
|532.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|692.22
|833.99
|532.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|387.21
|464.72
|319.48
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|26.13
|52.19
|61.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.39
|15.68
|-60.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|70.28
|88.62
|54.80
|Depreciation
|16.30
|15.61
|13.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.12
|166.59
|115.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|41.79
|30.58
|29.17
|Other Income
|7.91
|15.62
|4.41
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|49.70
|46.20
|33.58
|Interest
|22.16
|24.67
|19.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.54
|21.53
|14.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|27.54
|21.53
|14.13
|Tax
|6.42
|5.15
|3.42
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|21.12
|16.38
|10.71
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|21.12
|16.38
|10.71
|Minority Interest
|0.21
|0.29
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|21.33
|16.67
|10.71
|Equity Share Capital
|67.47
|67.47
|71.08
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|1.18
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|1.18
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.56
|1.21
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|1.56
|1.18
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited