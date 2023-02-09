 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pennar Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.22 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 12:52 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pennar Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 692.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.88% from Rs. 532.97 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.33 crore in December 2022 up 99.16% from Rs. 10.71 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.00 crore in December 2022 up 40.61% from Rs. 46.94 crore in December 2021.
Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.58 in December 2021. Pennar Inds shares closed at 57.70 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.87% returns over the last 6 months and 27.94% over the last 12 months.
Pennar Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations692.22833.99532.97
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations692.22833.99532.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials387.21464.72319.48
Purchase of Traded Goods26.1352.1961.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.3915.68-60.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost70.2888.6254.80
Depreciation16.3015.6113.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses146.12166.59115.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.7930.5829.17
Other Income7.9115.624.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.7046.2033.58
Interest22.1624.6719.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.5421.5314.13
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax27.5421.5314.13
Tax6.425.153.42
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.1216.3810.71
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.1216.3810.71
Minority Interest0.210.29--
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates21.3316.6710.71
Equity Share Capital67.4767.4771.08
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.561.180.58
Diluted EPS1.561.180.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.561.210.58
Diluted EPS1.561.180.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
