Pennar Inds Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 692.22 crore, up 29.88% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 692.22 833.99 532.97 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 692.22 833.99 532.97 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 387.21 464.72 319.48 Purchase of Traded Goods 26.13 52.19 61.71 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.39 15.68 -60.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 70.28 88.62 54.80 Depreciation 16.30 15.61 13.36 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 146.12 166.59 115.11 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.79 30.58 29.17 Other Income 7.91 15.62 4.41 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 49.70 46.20 33.58 Interest 22.16 24.67 19.45 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.54 21.53 14.13 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 27.54 21.53 14.13 Tax 6.42 5.15 3.42 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.12 16.38 10.71 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.12 16.38 10.71 Minority Interest 0.21 0.29 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 21.33 16.67 10.71 Equity Share Capital 67.47 67.47 71.08 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.18 0.58 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.18 0.58 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.21 0.58 Diluted EPS 1.56 1.18 0.58 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited