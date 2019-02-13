Pennar Inds Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 567.63 crore, up 36.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 567.63 crore in December 2018 up 36.81% from Rs. 414.91 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.70 crore in December 2018 down 21.44% from Rs. 17.44 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.68 crore in December 2018 up 6.99% from Rs. 45.50 crore in December 2017.

Pennar Inds EPS has increased to Rs. 1.27 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.10 in December 2017.

Pennar Inds shares closed at 34.00 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.66% returns over the last 6 months and -47.41% over the last 12 months.