Peninsula Land Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore, up 309.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore in September 2022 up 309.77% from Rs. 68.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 123.26% from Rs. 67.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in September 2022 up 183.91% from Rs. 13.86 crore in September 2021.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 13.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.82% returns over the last 6 months and 12.13% over the last 12 months.