Peninsula Land Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore, up 309.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 07:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore in September 2022 up 309.77% from Rs. 68.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 123.26% from Rs. 67.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in September 2022 up 183.91% from Rs. 13.86 crore in September 2021.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 13.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.82% returns over the last 6 months and 12.13% over the last 12 months.

Peninsula Land
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 279.38 296.22 68.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 279.38 296.22 68.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11.37 122.05 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 228.67 137.56 16.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.10 4.01 1.60
Depreciation 0.66 0.65 0.54
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.39 10.04 39.26
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.19 21.91 10.12
Other Income 18.50 7.52 3.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.69 29.43 13.32
Interest 16.77 18.17 17.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.92 11.26 -4.32
Exceptional Items -6.32 -6.62 -62.75
P/L Before Tax 15.60 4.64 -67.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.60 4.64 -67.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.60 4.64 -67.07
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.90 55.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.17 -2.40
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.17 -2.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.56 0.17 -2.40
Diluted EPS 0.56 0.17 -2.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Peninsula Land #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 07:01 pm
