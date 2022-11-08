English
    Peninsula Land Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore, up 309.77% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 279.38 crore in September 2022 up 309.77% from Rs. 68.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.60 crore in September 2022 up 123.26% from Rs. 67.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.35 crore in September 2022 up 183.91% from Rs. 13.86 crore in September 2021.

    Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2022 from Rs. 2.40 in September 2021.

    Close

    Peninsula Land shares closed at 13.40 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.82% returns over the last 6 months and 12.13% over the last 12 months.

    Peninsula Land
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations279.38296.2268.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations279.38296.2268.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.37122.05--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks228.67137.5616.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.104.011.60
    Depreciation0.660.650.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.3910.0439.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.1921.9110.12
    Other Income18.507.523.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.6929.4313.32
    Interest16.7718.1717.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.9211.26-4.32
    Exceptional Items-6.32-6.62-62.75
    P/L Before Tax15.604.64-67.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.604.64-67.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.604.64-67.07
    Equity Share Capital55.9055.9055.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.17-2.40
    Diluted EPS0.560.17-2.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.560.17-2.40
    Diluted EPS0.560.17-2.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
