Peninsula Land Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 144.71 crore, up 421.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 144.71 crore in March 2023 up 421.85% from Rs. 27.73 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.15 crore in March 2023 up 254.64% from Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.06 crore in March 2023 down 71.45% from Rs. 73.76 crore in March 2022.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 17.80 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 39.61% returns over the last 6 months and 64.06% over the last 12 months.