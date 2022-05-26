 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peninsula Land Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.73 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 27.73 crore in March 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2022 down 208.06% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.76 crore in March 2022 up 406.82% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 10.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.24% over the last 12 months.

Peninsula Land
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27.73 22.51 19.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 27.73 22.51 19.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 30.12
Purchase of Traded Goods 38.20 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -40.96 -30.00 16.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.44 3.73 1.98
Depreciation 0.66 0.63 0.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.76 34.49 8.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.63 13.66 -37.06
Other Income 58.47 1.55 12.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.10 15.21 -24.59
Interest 5.97 20.00 16.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 67.13 -4.79 -41.15
Exceptional Items -78.22 -3.01 38.80
P/L Before Tax -11.09 -7.80 -2.35
Tax -- -- 1.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -11.09 -7.80 -3.60
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -11.09 -7.80 -3.60
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.90 55.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.28 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.28 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.40 -0.28 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.40 -0.28 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 03:44 pm
