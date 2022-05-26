Peninsula Land Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.73 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:
Net Sales at Rs 27.73 crore in March 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2022 down 208.06% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.76 crore in March 2022 up 406.82% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2021.
Peninsula Land shares closed at 10.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Peninsula Land
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27.73
|22.51
|19.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|27.73
|22.51
|19.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|30.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|38.20
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-40.96
|-30.00
|16.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.44
|3.73
|1.98
|Depreciation
|0.66
|0.63
|0.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.76
|34.49
|8.23
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|14.63
|13.66
|-37.06
|Other Income
|58.47
|1.55
|12.47
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|73.10
|15.21
|-24.59
|Interest
|5.97
|20.00
|16.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|67.13
|-4.79
|-41.15
|Exceptional Items
|-78.22
|-3.01
|38.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.09
|-7.80
|-2.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|1.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.09
|-7.80
|-3.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.09
|-7.80
|-3.60
|Equity Share Capital
|55.90
|55.90
|55.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.28
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.28
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.40
|-0.28
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.40
|-0.28
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited