Peninsula Land Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.73 crore, up 39.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.73 crore in March 2022 up 39.28% from Rs. 19.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.09 crore in March 2022 down 208.06% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.76 crore in March 2022 up 406.82% from Rs. 24.04 crore in March 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 10.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.24% over the last 12 months.