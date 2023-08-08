Peninsula Land Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 135.42 crore, down 54.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 135.42 crore in June 2023 down 54.28% from Rs. 296.22 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.82 crore in June 2023 up 478.02% from Rs. 4.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.93 crore in June 2023 down 3.82% from Rs. 30.08 crore in June 2022.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.17 in June 2022.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 32.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 173.64% returns over the last 6 months and 231.98% over the last 12 months.