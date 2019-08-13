Peninsula Land Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 14.35 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.35 crore in June 2019 up 30.34% from Rs. 11.01 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.28 crore in June 2019 up 65.1% from Rs. 189.92 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.15 crore in June 2019 up 60.12% from Rs. 5.09 crore in June 2018.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 5.05 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given -32.67% returns over the last 6 months and -69.11% over the last 12 months.