Peninsula Land Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.73 crore, up 991.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.73 crore in December 2022 up 991.65% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2022 up 265.38% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.36 crore in December 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.