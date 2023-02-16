 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peninsula Land Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.73 crore, up 991.65% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:44 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 245.73 crore in December 2022 up 991.65% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2022 up 265.38% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.36 crore in December 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.

Peninsula Land
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 245.73 279.38 22.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 245.73 279.38 22.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.14 11.37 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 198.06 228.67 -30.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.63 5.10 3.73
Depreciation 0.65 0.66 0.63
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.66 13.39 34.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.59 20.19 13.66
Other Income 7.12 18.50 1.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.71 38.69 15.21
Interest 11.81 16.77 20.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.90 21.92 -4.79
Exceptional Items -- -6.32 -3.01
P/L Before Tax 12.90 15.60 -7.80
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.90 15.60 -7.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.90 15.60 -7.80
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.90 55.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 0.56 -0.28
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.56 -0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 0.56 -0.28
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.56 -0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
