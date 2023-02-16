Peninsula Land Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 245.73 crore, up 991.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 245.73 crore in December 2022 up 991.65% from Rs. 22.51 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.90 crore in December 2022 up 265.38% from Rs. 7.80 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.36 crore in December 2022 up 60.1% from Rs. 15.84 crore in December 2021.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in December 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 12.10 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.52% returns over the last 6 months and -18.24% over the last 12 months.