Peninsula Land Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore, down 78.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.89 crore in December 2020 down 78.61% from Rs. 107.03 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 37.43 crore in December 2020 down 119.79% from Rs. 17.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.55 crore in December 2020 down 121.17% from Rs. 21.49 crore in December 2019.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 5.85 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 34.48% returns over the last 6 months and 48.10% over the last 12 months.