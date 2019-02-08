Peninsula Land Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 105.18 crore, down 62.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 105.18 crore in December 2018 down 62.1% from Rs. 277.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.69 crore in December 2018 down 125.42% from Rs. 48.66 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2018 down 172.74% from Rs. 36.10 crore in December 2017.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 7.95 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.08% returns over the last 6 months and -70.61% over the last 12 months.