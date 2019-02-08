Peninsula Land Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 105.18 crore, down 62.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:
Net Sales at Rs 105.18 crore in December 2018 down 62.1% from Rs. 277.51 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 109.69 crore in December 2018 down 125.42% from Rs. 48.66 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.26 crore in December 2018 down 172.74% from Rs. 36.10 crore in December 2017.
Peninsula Land shares closed at 7.95 on February 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.08% returns over the last 6 months and -70.61% over the last 12 months.
|
|Peninsula Land
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|105.18
|6.07
|277.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|105.18
|6.07
|277.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|76.09
|-51.21
|227.38
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|9.93
|11.03
|8.96
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.98
|1.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|68.03
|84.97
|53.69
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-49.81
|-39.70
|-13.54
|Other Income
|22.61
|21.38
|48.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.20
|-18.32
|35.08
|Interest
|61.25
|55.04
|83.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-88.45
|-73.36
|-48.57
|Exceptional Items
|-5.82
|-54.67
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-94.27
|-128.03
|-48.57
|Tax
|15.42
|-0.20
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-109.69
|-127.83
|-48.66
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-109.69
|-127.83
|-48.66
|Equity Share Capital
|55.90
|55.90
|55.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.93
|-4.58
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.93
|-4.58
|-1.74
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.93
|-4.58
|-1.74
|Diluted EPS
|-3.93
|-4.58
|-1.74
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited