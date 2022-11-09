 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Peninsula Land Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.39 crore, up 76.07% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 296.39 crore in September 2022 up 76.07% from Rs. 168.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in September 2022 up 143.02% from Rs. 48.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in September 2022 up 40.34% from Rs. 31.88 crore in September 2021.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 14.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.73% returns over the last 6 months and 17.57% over the last 12 months.

Peninsula Land
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 296.39 310.28 168.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 296.39 310.28 168.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 15.95 117.55 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 233.03 145.06 103.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.10 4.02 1.60
Depreciation 0.70 0.70 0.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.41 10.97 36.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.20 31.98 26.66
Other Income 16.84 7.72 4.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.04 39.70 31.29
Interest 19.40 20.90 22.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.64 18.80 8.35
Exceptional Items -4.95 -4.94 -55.08
P/L Before Tax 19.69 13.86 -46.73
Tax -1.01 1.10 1.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 20.70 12.76 -48.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 20.70 12.76 -48.16
Minority Interest 0.12 0.19 0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.09 -0.14 -0.62
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 20.91 12.81 -48.60
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.90 55.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.46 -1.74
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.46 -1.74
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 0.46 -1.74
Diluted EPS 0.75 0.46 -1.74
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:23 pm
