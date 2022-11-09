English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Peninsula Land Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.39 crore, up 76.07% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 296.39 crore in September 2022 up 76.07% from Rs. 168.34 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in September 2022 up 143.02% from Rs. 48.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in September 2022 up 40.34% from Rs. 31.88 crore in September 2021.

    Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

    Close

    Peninsula Land shares closed at 14.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.73% returns over the last 6 months and 17.57% over the last 12 months.

    Peninsula Land
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations296.39310.28168.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations296.39310.28168.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.95117.55--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks233.03145.06103.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.104.021.60
    Depreciation0.700.700.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4110.9736.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.2031.9826.66
    Other Income16.847.724.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0439.7031.29
    Interest19.4020.9022.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.6418.808.35
    Exceptional Items-4.95-4.94-55.08
    P/L Before Tax19.6913.86-46.73
    Tax-1.011.101.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities20.7012.76-48.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period20.7012.76-48.16
    Minority Interest0.120.190.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.09-0.14-0.62
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.9112.81-48.60
    Equity Share Capital55.9055.9055.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.46-1.74
    Diluted EPS0.750.46-1.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.750.46-1.74
    Diluted EPS0.750.46-1.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Peninsula Land #Results
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:23 pm