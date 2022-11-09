Peninsula Land Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 296.39 crore, up 76.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 296.39 crore in September 2022 up 76.07% from Rs. 168.34 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.91 crore in September 2022 up 143.02% from Rs. 48.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in September 2022 up 40.34% from Rs. 31.88 crore in September 2021.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.75 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 14.05 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.73% returns over the last 6 months and 17.57% over the last 12 months.