Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.36 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 04:04 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.36 crore in March 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 113.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.68 crore in March 2022 down 439.53% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2022 up 248.28% from Rs. 24.94 crore in March 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 10.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.24% over the last 12 months.

Peninsula Land
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.36 114.44 113.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.36 114.44 113.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 30.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 10.58 46.74 98.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.45 3.74 2.01
Depreciation 0.72 0.67 0.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.82 35.38 15.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.79 27.91 -32.51
Other Income 8.47 3.17 6.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.26 31.08 -25.54
Interest 9.23 23.49 25.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 27.03 7.59 -50.61
Exceptional Items -83.48 -3.42 59.31
P/L Before Tax -56.45 4.17 8.70
Tax -3.32 0.61 -7.85
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -53.13 3.56 16.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -53.13 3.56 16.55
Minority Interest 0.15 0.18 -0.32
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.70 -0.23 -0.42
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -53.68 3.51 15.81
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.90 55.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.92 0.12 0.57
Diluted EPS -1.92 0.12 0.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.92 0.12 0.57
Diluted EPS -1.92 0.12 0.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Peninsula Land #Results
first published: May 26, 2022 04:00 pm
