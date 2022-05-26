Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.36 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.36 crore in March 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 113.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.68 crore in March 2022 down 439.53% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2022 up 248.28% from Rs. 24.94 crore in March 2021.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 10.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.24% over the last 12 months.