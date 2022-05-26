Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.36 crore, down 16.33% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:
Net Sales at Rs 95.36 crore in March 2022 down 16.33% from Rs. 113.97 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.68 crore in March 2022 down 439.53% from Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.98 crore in March 2022 up 248.28% from Rs. 24.94 crore in March 2021.
Peninsula Land shares closed at 10.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.06% returns over the last 6 months and 53.24% over the last 12 months.
|Peninsula Land
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|95.36
|114.44
|113.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|95.36
|114.44
|113.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|30.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.58
|46.74
|98.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.45
|3.74
|2.01
|Depreciation
|0.72
|0.67
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|51.82
|35.38
|15.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|27.79
|27.91
|-32.51
|Other Income
|8.47
|3.17
|6.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.26
|31.08
|-25.54
|Interest
|9.23
|23.49
|25.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|27.03
|7.59
|-50.61
|Exceptional Items
|-83.48
|-3.42
|59.31
|P/L Before Tax
|-56.45
|4.17
|8.70
|Tax
|-3.32
|0.61
|-7.85
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-53.13
|3.56
|16.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-53.13
|3.56
|16.55
|Minority Interest
|0.15
|0.18
|-0.32
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.70
|-0.23
|-0.42
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-53.68
|3.51
|15.81
|Equity Share Capital
|55.90
|55.90
|55.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|0.12
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|0.12
|0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|0.12
|0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|0.12
|0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
