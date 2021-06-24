MARKET NEWS

Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.97 crore, down 65.6% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:55 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 113.97 crore in March 2021 down 65.6% from Rs. 331.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021 up 107.4% from Rs. 213.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.94 crore in March 2021 up 91.51% from Rs. 293.60 crore in March 2020.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 14.10 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.05% returns over the last 6 months and 184.85% over the last 12 months.

Peninsula Land
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations113.9764.03331.34
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations113.9764.03331.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials30.0916.16--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks98.4050.83565.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.013.896.10
Depreciation0.600.680.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses15.385.6364.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-32.51-13.16-305.58
Other Income6.971.5811.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.54-11.58-294.20
Interest25.0727.0175.89
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-50.61-38.59-370.09
Exceptional Items59.317.07118.82
P/L Before Tax8.70-31.52-251.27
Tax-7.85-0.5616.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.55-30.96-267.99
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.55-30.96-267.99
Minority Interest-0.320.7456.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.420.54-1.78
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.81-30.42-213.64
Equity Share Capital55.9055.9055.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.57-1.09-7.65
Diluted EPS0.57-1.09-7.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.57-1.09-7.65
Diluted EPS0.57-1.09-7.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Peninsula Land #Results
first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:44 pm

