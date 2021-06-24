Peninsula Land Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 113.97 crore, down 65.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 113.97 crore in March 2021 down 65.6% from Rs. 331.34 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.81 crore in March 2021 up 107.4% from Rs. 213.64 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 24.94 crore in March 2021 up 91.51% from Rs. 293.60 crore in March 2020.

Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2021 from Rs. 7.65 in March 2020.

Peninsula Land shares closed at 14.10 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 122.05% returns over the last 6 months and 184.85% over the last 12 months.