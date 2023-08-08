Peninsula Land Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.46 crore, down 39.91% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 186.46 145.24 310.28 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 186.46 145.24 310.28 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- 117.55 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 83.26 71.53 145.06 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.19 5.12 4.02 Depreciation 5.58 0.55 0.70 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 56.19 36.87 10.97 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.24 31.17 31.98 Other Income 1.87 6.14 7.72 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 38.11 37.31 39.70 Interest 11.44 7.20 20.90 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 26.67 30.11 18.80 Exceptional Items 34.64 26.53 -4.94 P/L Before Tax 61.31 56.64 13.86 Tax -0.37 0.91 1.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.68 55.73 12.76 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.68 55.73 12.76 Minority Interest 0.13 0.21 0.19 Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.35 -3.33 -0.14 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.46 52.61 12.81 Equity Share Capital 58.80 58.80 55.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.06 1.88 0.46 Diluted EPS 2.05 1.88 0.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 2.06 1.88 0.46 Diluted EPS 2.05 1.88 0.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited