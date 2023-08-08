English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Peninsula Land Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 186.46 crore, down 39.91% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:Net Sales at Rs 186.46 crore in June 2023 down 39.91% from Rs. 310.28 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.46 crore in June 2023 up 371.98% from Rs. 12.81 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.69 crore in June 2023 up 8.14% from Rs. 40.40 crore in June 2022.
    Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 2.06 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2022.Peninsula Land shares closed at 32.70 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 173.64% returns over the last 6 months and 231.98% over the last 12 months.
    Peninsula Land
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.46145.24310.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.46145.24310.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----117.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks83.2671.53145.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.195.124.02
    Depreciation5.580.550.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.1936.8710.97
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.2431.1731.98
    Other Income1.876.147.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.1137.3139.70
    Interest11.447.2020.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.6730.1118.80
    Exceptional Items34.6426.53-4.94
    P/L Before Tax61.3156.6413.86
    Tax-0.370.911.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.6855.7312.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.6855.7312.76
    Minority Interest0.130.210.19
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.35-3.33-0.14
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates60.4652.6112.81
    Equity Share Capital58.8058.8055.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.880.46
    Diluted EPS2.051.880.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.061.880.46
    Diluted EPS2.051.880.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Peninsula Land #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 10:42 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!