Peninsula Land Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.80 crore, up 117.41% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

Net Sales at Rs 248.80 crore in December 2022 up 117.41% from Rs. 114.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2022 up 204.84% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2022 down 19.53% from Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2021.

Peninsula Land
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 248.80 296.39 114.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 248.80 296.39 114.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13.18 15.95 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 200.49 233.03 46.74
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.62 5.10 3.74
Depreciation 0.70 0.70 0.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.47 14.41 35.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.34 27.20 27.91
Other Income 7.51 16.84 3.17
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.85 44.04 31.08
Interest 12.94 19.40 23.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.91 24.64 7.59
Exceptional Items -- -4.95 -3.42
P/L Before Tax 11.91 19.69 4.17
Tax -0.46 -1.01 0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.37 20.70 3.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.37 20.70 3.56
Minority Interest 0.18 0.12 0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -1.85 0.09 -0.23
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.70 20.91 3.51
Equity Share Capital 55.90 55.90 55.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 0.75 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.75 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.38 0.75 0.12
Diluted EPS 0.38 0.75 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited