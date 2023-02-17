Peninsula Land Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.80 crore, up 117.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 248.80 crore in December 2022 up 117.41% from Rs. 114.44 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2022 up 204.84% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2022 down 19.53% from Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2021.