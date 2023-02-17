English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Peninsula Land Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 248.80 crore, up 117.41% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Peninsula Land are:

    Net Sales at Rs 248.80 crore in December 2022 up 117.41% from Rs. 114.44 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.70 crore in December 2022 up 204.84% from Rs. 3.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.55 crore in December 2022 down 19.53% from Rs. 31.75 crore in December 2021.

    Peninsula Land EPS has increased to Rs. 0.38 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.12 in December 2021.

    Peninsula Land shares closed at 11.60 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.36% over the last 12 months.

    Peninsula Land
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations248.80296.39114.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations248.80296.39114.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.1815.95--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks200.49233.0346.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.625.103.74
    Depreciation0.700.700.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses12.4714.4135.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.3427.2027.91
    Other Income7.5116.843.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.8544.0431.08
    Interest12.9419.4023.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.9124.647.59
    Exceptional Items---4.95-3.42
    P/L Before Tax11.9119.694.17
    Tax-0.46-1.010.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.3720.703.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.3720.703.56
    Minority Interest0.180.120.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-1.850.09-0.23
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.7020.913.51
    Equity Share Capital55.9055.9055.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.750.12
    Diluted EPS0.380.750.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.380.750.12
    Diluted EPS0.380.750.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Housing #Earnings First-Cut #Peninsula Land #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:11 am