Pee Cee Cosma Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 29.62 crore, up 16.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.62 crore in March 2023 up 16.91% from Rs. 25.33 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 up 1211.57% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.52 crore in March 2023 up 620% from Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.40 in March 2022.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 113.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -6.22% returns over the last 6 months and 1.80% over the last 12 months.