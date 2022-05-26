Pee Cee Cosma Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.33 crore, up 32.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.33 crore in March 2022 up 32.6% from Rs. 19.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2022 down 81.46% from Rs. 0.60 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2022 down 62.77% from Rs. 0.94 crore in March 2021.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2021.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 113.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -12.59% returns over the last 6 months and -12.36% over the last 12 months.