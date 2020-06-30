Pee Cee Cosma Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore, down 14.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.01 crore in March 2020 down 14.98% from Rs. 17.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2020 down 88.52% from Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in March 2020 down 53.73% from Rs. 1.34 crore in March 2019.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.40 in March 2020 from Rs. 3.70 in March 2019.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 82.00 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 2.44% returns over the last 6 months and -17.59% over the last 12 months.