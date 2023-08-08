English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pee Cee Cosma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pee Cee Cosma Sope are:

    Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in June 2023 up 10.71% from Rs. 33.18 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 1921.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 427.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

    Pee Cee Cosma EPS has increased to Rs. 9.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

    Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 237.80 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 97.43% returns over the last 6 months and 108.32% over the last 12 months.

    Pee Cee Cosma Sope
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations36.7429.6233.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations36.7429.6233.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.8821.7327.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.29-1.16-0.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.622.522.39
    Depreciation0.360.370.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.284.133.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.322.020.25
    Other Income0.130.130.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.442.150.40
    Interest0.140.200.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.301.940.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.301.940.19
    Tax0.880.490.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.431.450.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.431.450.12
    Equity Share Capital2.652.652.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.205.500.50
    Diluted EPS9.205.500.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS9.205.500.50
    Diluted EPS9.205.500.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Detergents #Earnings First-Cut #Pee Cee Cosma #Pee Cee Cosma Sope #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 05:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!