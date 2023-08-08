Pee Cee Cosma Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore, up 10.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.74 crore in June 2023 up 10.71% from Rs. 33.18 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.43 crore in June 2023 up 1921.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.80 crore in June 2023 up 427.78% from Rs. 0.72 crore in June 2022.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has increased to Rs. 9.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in June 2022.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 237.80 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 97.43% returns over the last 6 months and 108.32% over the last 12 months.