Pee Cee Cosma Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.83 crore, up 5.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.83 crore in June 2021 up 5.08% from Rs. 21.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2021 down 47.74% from Rs. 1.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in June 2021 down 44.25% from Rs. 2.26 crore in June 2020.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.00 in June 2021 from Rs. 5.70 in June 2020.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 144.40 on August 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 34.45% returns over the last 6 months and 117.14% over the last 12 months.