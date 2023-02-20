Pee Cee Cosma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore, up 45.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore in December 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 637.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.