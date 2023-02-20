Pee Cee Cosma Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore, up 45.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.05 crore in December 2022 up 45.81% from Rs. 22.67 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.76 crore in December 2022 up 637.3% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2022 up 233.33% from Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2021.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 114.00 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.65% returns over the last 6 months and -10.66% over the last 12 months.