Pee Cee Cosma Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore, up 0.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.92 crore in December 2020 up 0.5% from Rs. 19.83 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2020 up 108.88% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2020 up 90.1% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2019.

Pee Cee Cosma EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in December 2019.

Pee Cee Cosma shares closed at 123.30 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 57.37% returns over the last 6 months and 45.57% over the last 12 months.