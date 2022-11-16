 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pearl Polymers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 44.41% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 44.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 18.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.90% over the last 12 months.

Pearl Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 3.89 4.79 2.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 3.89 4.79 2.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.02 0.16
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.59 3.46 1.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 0.15 0.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.24 1.20 1.10
Depreciation 0.14 0.14 0.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 3.46 42.41
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -3.64 -42.72
Other Income 0.54 0.49 41.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.11 -3.15 -0.84
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.12 -3.17 -0.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.12 -3.17 -0.88
Tax -- -- -0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.12 -3.17 -0.73
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.12 -3.17 -0.73
Equity Share Capital 16.83 16.83 16.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -1.89 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.07 -1.89 -0.43
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -1.89 -0.43
Diluted EPS -0.07 -1.89 -0.43
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pearl Polymers #Plastics #Results
first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am