English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pearl Polymers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 44.41% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 44.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

    Pearl Polymers shares closed at 18.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.90% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.894.792.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.894.792.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.020.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.593.461.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.050.150.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.241.201.10
    Depreciation0.140.140.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.523.4642.41
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-3.64-42.72
    Other Income0.540.4941.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.11-3.15-0.84
    Interest0.020.020.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.12-3.17-0.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.12-3.17-0.88
    Tax-----0.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.12-3.17-0.73
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.12-3.17-0.73
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-1.89-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.07-1.89-0.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-1.89-0.43
    Diluted EPS-0.07-1.89-0.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pearl Polymers #Plastics #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am