Pearl Polymers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 44.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 44.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 18.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.90% over the last 12 months.