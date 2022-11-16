Pearl Polymers Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore, up 44.41% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.89 crore in September 2022 up 44.41% from Rs. 2.70 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 82.97% from Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 104.05% from Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021.
Pearl Polymers shares closed at 18.25 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.42% returns over the last 6 months and 22.90% over the last 12 months.
|Pearl Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.89
|4.79
|2.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.89
|4.79
|2.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.02
|0.16
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.59
|3.46
|1.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|0.15
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.24
|1.20
|1.10
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|3.46
|42.41
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-3.64
|-42.72
|Other Income
|0.54
|0.49
|41.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-3.15
|-0.84
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|-3.17
|-0.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|-3.17
|-0.88
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|-3.17
|-0.73
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|-3.17
|-0.73
|Equity Share Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|16.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-1.89
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-1.89
|-0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-1.89
|-0.43
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-1.89
|-0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited