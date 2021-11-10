Pearl Polymers Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 90.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in September 2021 down 90.54% from Rs. 28.50 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.73 crore in September 2021 up 81.93% from Rs. 4.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.74 crore in September 2021 up 46.38% from Rs. 1.38 crore in September 2020.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 15.05 on November 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given -1.63% returns over the last 6 months and -7.38% over the last 12 months.