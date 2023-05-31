Pearl Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in March 2023 up 7.89% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 up 28.79% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.
Pearl Polymers shares closed at 21.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.
|Pearl Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.86
|3.58
|4.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.86
|3.58
|4.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.10
|0.02
|0.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.86
|1.92
|4.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.58
|0.51
|-0.25
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.43
|1.21
|1.54
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.14
|0.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.28
|2.30
|3.53
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.53
|-2.52
|-5.39
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.72
|1.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-1.80
|-4.05
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.91
|-1.82
|-4.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.91
|-1.82
|-4.08
|Tax
|0.14
|--
|2.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.06
|-1.82
|-6.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.06
|-1.82
|-6.74
|Equity Share Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|16.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-1.08
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-1.08
|-4.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.82
|-1.08
|-4.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.82
|-1.08
|-4.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited