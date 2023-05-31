Pearl Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in March 2023 up 7.89% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 up 28.79% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 21.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.