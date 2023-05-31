English
    Pearl Polymers Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, up 7.89% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in March 2023 up 7.89% from Rs. 4.51 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.06 crore in March 2023 up 54.68% from Rs. 6.74 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.77 crore in March 2023 up 28.79% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

    Pearl Polymers shares closed at 21.15 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 11.02% returns over the last 6 months and -6.83% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Polymers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.863.584.51
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.863.584.51
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.100.020.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.861.924.53
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.580.51-0.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.431.211.54
    Depreciation0.140.140.16
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.282.303.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.53-2.52-5.39
    Other Income0.620.721.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.91-1.80-4.05
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.91-1.82-4.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.91-1.82-4.08
    Tax0.14--2.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.06-1.82-6.74
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.06-1.82-6.74
    Equity Share Capital16.8316.8316.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.82-1.08-4.01
    Diluted EPS-1.82-1.08-4.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.82-1.08-4.01
    Diluted EPS-1.82-1.08-4.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

