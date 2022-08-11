Pearl Polymers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022 down 110.39% from Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 down 108.66% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2021.
Pearl Polymers shares closed at 24.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.24% over the last 12 months.
|
|Pearl Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.79
|4.51
|4.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.79
|4.51
|4.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.02
|0.40
|1.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.46
|4.53
|0.21
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|-0.25
|1.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.20
|1.54
|3.12
|Depreciation
|0.14
|0.16
|0.31
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.46
|3.53
|9.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.64
|-5.39
|-12.31
|Other Income
|0.49
|1.34
|46.77
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.15
|-4.05
|34.46
|Interest
|0.02
|0.02
|0.15
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.17
|-4.08
|34.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.17
|-4.08
|34.31
|Tax
|--
|2.66
|3.77
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.17
|-6.74
|30.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.17
|-6.74
|30.55
|Equity Share Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|16.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|-4.01
|18.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.89
|-4.01
|18.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.89
|-4.01
|18.15
|Diluted EPS
|-1.89
|-4.01
|18.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited