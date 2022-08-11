 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pearl Polymers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:21 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022 down 110.39% from Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 down 108.66% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2021.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 24.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.24% over the last 12 months.

Pearl Polymers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.79 4.51 4.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.79 4.51 4.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.02 0.40 1.92
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.46 4.53 0.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.15 -0.25 1.50
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.20 1.54 3.12
Depreciation 0.14 0.16 0.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.46 3.53 9.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.64 -5.39 -12.31
Other Income 0.49 1.34 46.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.15 -4.05 34.46
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.15
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.17 -4.08 34.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.17 -4.08 34.31
Tax -- 2.66 3.77
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.17 -6.74 30.55
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.17 -6.74 30.55
Equity Share Capital 16.83 16.83 16.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 -4.01 18.15
Diluted EPS -1.89 -4.01 18.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.89 -4.01 18.15
Diluted EPS -1.89 -4.01 18.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
