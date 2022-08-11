Pearl Polymers Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.79 crore in June 2022 up 10.38% from Rs. 4.34 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.17 crore in June 2022 down 110.39% from Rs. 30.55 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.01 crore in June 2022 down 108.66% from Rs. 34.77 crore in June 2021.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 24.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.66% returns over the last 6 months and 51.24% over the last 12 months.