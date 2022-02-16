Pearl Polymers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, down 92.14% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 02:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Polymers are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in December 2021 down 92.14% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021 up 59.64% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 down 229.29% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2020.
Pearl Polymers shares closed at 18.70 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.65% over the last 12 months.
|Pearl Polymers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.45
|2.70
|31.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.45
|2.70
|31.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.05
|0.16
|17.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.02
|1.57
|0.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.38
|0.07
|0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|1.10
|3.32
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.10
|1.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.14
|42.41
|10.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.23
|-42.72
|-2.74
|Other Income
|0.78
|41.89
|2.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.45
|-0.84
|-0.50
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.93
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.49
|-0.88
|-1.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-1.62
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.49
|-0.88
|-3.05
|Tax
|-0.26
|-0.15
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.23
|-0.73
|-3.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.23
|-0.73
|-3.05
|Equity Share Capital
|16.83
|16.83
|16.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.43
|-1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.43
|-1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.43
|-1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.73
|-0.43
|-1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited