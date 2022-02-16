Pearl Polymers Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore, down 92.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.45 crore in December 2021 down 92.14% from Rs. 31.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2021 up 59.64% from Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2021 down 229.29% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2020.

Pearl Polymers shares closed at 18.70 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 10.32% returns over the last 6 months and 20.65% over the last 12 months.