Pearl Global In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.73 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:52 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 349.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.7% from Rs. 271.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022 up 162.3% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2022 up 59.94% from Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2021.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 386.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 80.57% over the last 12 months.

Pearl Global Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 349.73 197.83 271.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 349.73 197.83 271.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.75 114.20 79.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.02 0.30 64.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 36.51 -43.91 22.43
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.80 38.64 33.44
Depreciation 4.32 4.11 5.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.50 79.91 66.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.82 4.57 0.96
Other Income 12.89 6.27 10.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.71 10.84 11.65
Interest 6.80 7.34 6.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.91 3.50 4.84
Exceptional Items 0.24 -- -0.31
P/L Before Tax 16.15 3.50 4.54
Tax 3.41 1.13 -0.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 12.73 2.38 4.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 12.73 2.38 4.85
Equity Share Capital 21.66 21.66 21.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.88 1.10 2.24
Diluted EPS 5.88 1.10 2.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.88 1.10 2.24
Diluted EPS 5.88 1.10 2.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 26, 2022
