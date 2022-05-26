Pearl Global In Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 349.73 crore, up 28.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 349.73 crore in March 2022 up 28.7% from Rs. 271.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.73 crore in March 2022 up 162.3% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.03 crore in March 2022 up 59.94% from Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.24 in March 2021.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 386.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 80.57% over the last 12 months.