Pearl Global In Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore, up 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 271.74 crore in March 2021 up 10.41% from Rs. 246.12 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2021 up 259.9% from Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2021 up 58.54% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2020.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 2.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.40 in March 2020.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 227.45 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.45% returns over the last 6 months and 120.72% over the last 12 months.