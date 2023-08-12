English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pearl Global In Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 257.50 crore, down 21.46% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 257.50 crore in June 2023 down 21.46% from Rs. 327.87 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.59 crore in June 2023 down 35.46% from Rs. 17.96 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.58 crore in June 2023 down 18.62% from Rs. 35.12 crore in June 2022.
    Pearl Global In EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.35 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.29 in June 2022.Pearl Global In shares closed at 730.90 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.36% returns over the last 6 months and 76.33% over the last 12 months.
    Pearl Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations257.50274.61327.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations257.50274.61327.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials102.15115.02169.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.17----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.9414.239.88
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost57.2654.0845.23
    Depreciation5.065.534.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3369.8681.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.5815.8817.68
    Other Income8.945.9813.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax23.5221.8631.08
    Interest8.148.177.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.3813.6923.64
    Exceptional Items0.0015.85-2.08
    P/L Before Tax15.3829.5421.57
    Tax3.791.623.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.5927.9217.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.5927.9217.96
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3512.898.29
    Diluted EPS5.3212.858.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.3512.898.29
    Diluted EPS5.3212.858.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pearl Global In #Pearl Global Industries #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!