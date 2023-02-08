Pearl Global In Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.77 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 200.77 crore in December 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 197.83 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021.