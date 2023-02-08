English
    Pearl Global In Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 200.77 crore, up 1.49% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 12:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 200.77 crore in December 2022 up 1.49% from Rs. 197.83 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.33 crore in December 2022 down 1.73% from Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.48 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations200.77300.52197.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations200.77300.52197.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials95.08147.15114.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-24.7215.85-43.91
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost52.4746.5538.64
    Depreciation5.024.234.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses67.8474.6179.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.0912.134.57
    Other Income7.383.606.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4615.7210.84
    Interest7.247.587.34
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.228.143.50
    Exceptional Items-2.06-0.75--
    P/L Before Tax3.177.393.50
    Tax0.831.791.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.335.602.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.335.602.38
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.082.591.10
    Diluted EPS1.082.591.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.082.591.10
    Diluted EPS1.082.591.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
