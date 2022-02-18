English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Are organizations beginning to look at ESG more strategically? To know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Pearl Global In Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.83 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

    February 18, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 197.83 crore in December 2021 up 3.97% from Rs. 190.28 crore in December 2020.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 down 56.13% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2020.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021 up 664.15% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.

    Pearl Global In EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2020.

    Close

    Pearl Global In shares closed at 468.60 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)

    Pearl Global Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
    Net Sales/Income from operations197.83216.31190.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations197.83216.31190.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials114.20100.5364.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.300.5263.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-43.91-2.32-15.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost38.6436.4130.61
    Depreciation4.114.734.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses79.9171.8255.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.574.64-12.15
    Other Income6.275.115.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.849.75-6.90
    Interest7.345.726.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.504.03-12.91
    Exceptional Items--6.3613.00
    P/L Before Tax3.5010.390.08
    Tax1.132.75-5.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.387.655.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.387.655.42
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.532.50
    Diluted EPS1.103.532.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.103.532.50
    Diluted EPS1.103.532.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pearl Global In #Pearl Global Industries #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 01:25 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.