Pearl Global In Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 197.83 crore, up 3.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 197.83 crore in December 2021 up 3.97% from Rs. 190.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2021 down 56.13% from Rs. 5.42 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.95 crore in December 2021 up 664.15% from Rs. 2.65 crore in December 2020.

Pearl Global In EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.50 in December 2020.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 468.60 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)