Pearl Global In Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 188.17 crore, up 29.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.17 crore in December 2018 up 29.98% from Rs. 144.77 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.77 crore in December 2018 up 307.83% from Rs. 2.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.68 crore in December 2018 up 315.58% from Rs. 6.42 crore in December 2017.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 4.05 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.60 in December 2017.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 135.00 on February 11, 2019 (NSE) and has given -2.21% returns over the last 6 months and 7.10% over the last 12 months.