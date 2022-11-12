 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pearl Global In Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 860.33 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 860.33 crore in September 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 681.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 24.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.17 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 44.89 crore in September 2021.

Pearl Global In EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.31 in September 2021.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 425.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 43.89% over the last 12 months.

Pearl Global Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 860.33 851.06 681.27
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 860.33 851.06 681.27
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 473.23 367.42 286.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 29.10 138.68 135.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.45 -32.30 -52.38
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 137.85 135.70 118.33
Depreciation 12.02 12.30 12.57
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 204.11 174.50 153.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 40.47 54.77 27.37
Other Income 7.68 6.25 4.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.15 61.02 32.32
Interest 15.79 15.53 8.94
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.36 45.49 23.38
Exceptional Items -0.40 -1.95 6.54
P/L Before Tax 31.96 43.54 29.93
Tax 6.07 7.16 4.40
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 25.88 36.38 25.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 25.88 36.38 25.53
Minority Interest -2.74 0.10 -1.03
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 23.14 36.47 24.50
Equity Share Capital 21.66 21.66 21.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.68 16.84 11.31
Diluted EPS 10.68 16.84 11.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.68 16.84 11.31
Diluted EPS 10.68 16.84 11.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pearl Global In #Pearl Global Industries #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm
