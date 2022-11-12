Pearl Global In Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 860.33 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 860.33 crore in September 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 681.27 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 24.50 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.17 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 44.89 crore in September 2021.

Pearl Global In EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.31 in September 2021.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 425.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 43.89% over the last 12 months.