    Pearl Global In Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 860.33 crore, up 26.28% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 860.33 crore in September 2022 up 26.28% from Rs. 681.27 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.14 crore in September 2022 down 5.55% from Rs. 24.50 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.17 crore in September 2022 up 34.04% from Rs. 44.89 crore in September 2021.

    Pearl Global In EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.68 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.31 in September 2021.

    Close

    Pearl Global In shares closed at 425.55 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.07% returns over the last 6 months and 43.89% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations860.33851.06681.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations860.33851.06681.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials473.23367.42286.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods29.10138.68135.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.45-32.30-52.38
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost137.85135.70118.33
    Depreciation12.0212.3012.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses204.11174.50153.20
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.4754.7727.37
    Other Income7.686.254.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.1561.0232.32
    Interest15.7915.538.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.3645.4923.38
    Exceptional Items-0.40-1.956.54
    P/L Before Tax31.9643.5429.93
    Tax6.077.164.40
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities25.8836.3825.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.8836.3825.53
    Minority Interest-2.740.10-1.03
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.1436.4724.50
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6816.8411.31
    Diluted EPS10.6816.8411.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.6816.8411.31
    Diluted EPS10.6816.8411.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:01 pm