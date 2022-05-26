 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pearl Global In Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 896.03 crore, up 70.74% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 896.03 crore in March 2022 up 70.74% from Rs. 524.79 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.11 crore in March 2022 up 79.15% from Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2022 up 44.6% from Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2021.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 386.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 80.57% over the last 12 months.

Pearl Global Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 896.03 700.01 524.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 896.03 700.01 524.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 332.24 311.37 191.24
Purchase of Traded Goods 147.70 115.79 43.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 49.36 -43.49 53.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 126.86 121.85 89.61
Depreciation 12.68 11.55 11.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.14 151.78 115.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.06 31.16 19.92
Other Income 17.78 2.97 8.53
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 44.84 34.13 28.45
Interest 13.14 12.62 11.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.70 21.51 17.21
Exceptional Items 0.44 -0.22 -0.25
P/L Before Tax 32.14 21.29 16.96
Tax 3.64 4.45 1.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 28.49 16.84 15.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 28.49 16.84 15.70
Minority Interest -1.39 -- -0.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 27.11 16.84 15.13
Equity Share Capital 21.66 21.66 21.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.51 7.56 6.98
Diluted EPS 12.51 7.56 6.98
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.51 7.56 6.98
Diluted EPS 12.51 7.56 6.98
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 01:51 pm
