    Pearl Global In Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 896.03 crore, up 70.74% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 896.03 crore in March 2022 up 70.74% from Rs. 524.79 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.11 crore in March 2022 up 79.15% from Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.52 crore in March 2022 up 44.6% from Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021.

    Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 12.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.98 in March 2021.

    Pearl Global In shares closed at 386.15 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -8.11% returns over the last 6 months and 80.57% over the last 12 months.

    Pearl Global Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations896.03700.01524.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations896.03700.01524.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials332.24311.37191.24
    Purchase of Traded Goods147.70115.7943.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks49.36-43.4953.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost126.86121.8589.61
    Depreciation12.6811.5511.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses200.14151.78115.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.0631.1619.92
    Other Income17.782.978.53
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.8434.1328.45
    Interest13.1412.6211.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.7021.5117.21
    Exceptional Items0.44-0.22-0.25
    P/L Before Tax32.1421.2916.96
    Tax3.644.451.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.4916.8415.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.4916.8415.70
    Minority Interest-1.39---0.57
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates27.1116.8415.13
    Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.517.566.98
    Diluted EPS12.517.566.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.517.566.98
    Diluted EPS12.517.566.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 26, 2022 01:51 pm
