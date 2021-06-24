MARKET NEWS

Pearl Global In Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 524.79 crore, up 1.22% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Pearl Global Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 524.79 crore in March 2021 up 1.22% from Rs. 518.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2021 up 9132.72% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021 up 43.56% from Rs. 27.71 crore in March 2020.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 227.45 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 118.49% over the last 12 months.

Pearl Global Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations524.79360.12518.47
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations524.79360.12518.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials191.24181.78210.41
Purchase of Traded Goods43.209.3710.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks53.98-28.7060.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost89.61101.1597.70
Depreciation11.3310.9011.72
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses115.5186.78124.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.92-1.173.38
Other Income8.535.9612.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.454.7915.99
Interest11.2410.8013.05
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax17.21-6.012.94
Exceptional Items-0.2512.98-0.72
P/L Before Tax16.966.972.22
Tax1.26-4.463.36
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.7011.43-1.14
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.7011.43-1.14
Minority Interest-0.57-0.640.97
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.1310.80-0.17
Equity Share Capital21.6621.6621.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.984.98-0.08
Diluted EPS6.984.98-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.984.98-0.08
Diluted EPS6.984.98-0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 08:33 am

