Pearl Global In Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 524.79 crore, up 1.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 524.79 crore in March 2021 up 1.22% from Rs. 518.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.13 crore in March 2021 up 9132.72% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.78 crore in March 2021 up 43.56% from Rs. 27.71 crore in March 2020.

Pearl Global In EPS has increased to Rs. 6.98 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Pearl Global In shares closed at 227.45 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.16% returns over the last 6 months and 118.49% over the last 12 months.